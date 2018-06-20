Fella Makafui Finally Speaks About Leaked Sex Tape

'YOLO' actress Fella Makafui has denied claims that she is the lady in a one-minute-forty seconds sex tape that is making the rounds on social media.

The tape captures the lady engaging in a hot doggy style sex with a male partner who appeared to have recorded their encounter.

She could be heard moaning in excitement as he filmed the encounter in what looked like she wasn't aware of the recording.

The recording, however, didn't show their faces but many have linked the Ghanaian actress to the act.

The tape has been circulating since Monday and was shared on many WhatsApp platforms.

But Fella has issued a press statement stating that she is not the one in the video.

There were reports that the boyfriend of the actress, who earlier shut down a wine shop he opened for her in Accra, is the man in the leaked video having sex with her.

Reacting to the video, however, Fella Makafui's manager, Richmond Amofa–Sarpong, in a statement, rubbished the rumours as totally baseless.

According to him, Fella Makafui has no tattoo on her back like the lady in the video. This, he said, clearly shows that she is not the lady in the leaked video.