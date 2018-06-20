Art Director Prince Tomety To Open Prop House Today

Tony Prince Tomety, an award-winning arts director, is opening a prop house in Ghana as part efforts to enliven the standards in the part of the creative arts industry.

Props are objects used on stage or on screen by actors during a performance or screen production.

In practical terms, props are considered to be anything movable or portable on a stage or a set, distinct from the actors, scenery, costumes and electrical equipment.

Prince Tomety is known for his unique touch when it comes to props. He calls his new prop house as Prop Haven.

It will open for the public from 9:00am to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the Pavilion E of the Trade Fare Centre in Accra. Many creative arts personalities are expected to be attending the opening ceremony.

He has worked on numerous productions from films, commercials, reality shows, TV programmes and others.

A former Art Direction student of the National Film & Television Institute (NAFTI), he has been working in the film industry for over a decade.

He is the art director behind programmes such as Vodafone Icons, Airtel Touching Lives and MTN Hit Maker. He has designed films such as 'Warrior Queen' (2009), 'Sinking Sands' (2010), 'Ties That Bind' (2011), 'B For Boy' (2013) and 'Northern Affair' (2013). He has a number of awards to his credit such as the Best Art Direction Award at NAFTI (2006), Ghana Movie Awards for Best Art Direction for 'Sinking Sands' and 'Ties That Bind' in 2010 and 2011 respectively(the first to win the award in that category). He is the first Ghanaian art director to win the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Achievement in Production Design in 2014 for 'Northern Affair'. His most recent work include award-winning 'Beats of No Nation' movie, where he was the lead man and 'Like Cotton Twines', which is yet to be released, where he was the production designer. Tony is a member of the Art Directors & Designers Guild of Ghana and a solid creative for that matter.