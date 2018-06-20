I Have Better Rap ‘Punchlines’ Than D-Black - Freda Rhymz Brags

Black Avenue Muzik signee, Freda Rhymz, has downplayed the rapping prowess of her boss Desmond Blackmore alias D-Black.

In an interview with GN TV, the ‘Jammin’ hitmaker bragged that she’s the best rapper in Ghana while she places D-Black number two on the list.

"If you put me aside, D-Black is the best because I dey rap pass him. D-Black you naaa you know sey I dey rap pass you," she said.

Freda Rhymz also spoke about her contract with Black Avenue Muzik and how competition amongst the seven label mates is pushing her to be a better rapper.

"With the promotion of songs, there’s an interval for each release date. For example, if Kobla Jnr releases a new track, we need to push the song. We need to ensure that everyone knows the song before we move on to the next artiste…," the ‘Jamming’ crooner added.

To Freda Rhymz, music has been a part of her since her childhood.

Born Freda Baffour Awuah, Freda Rhymz is a talented and creative rapper and songwriter from Ghana who makes music in three languages (English, Twi, and Pidgin). The type of music she creates ranges across Afrobeats, Hip-hop, Hiplife and Highlife.

She won the 2017 MTN Hitmaker reality show and is currently signed on to D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik (B.A.M)