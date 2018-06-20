Joe Mettle’s Praiz Reloaded Gospel Concert Set On Sunday, June 24

The headquarters of Action Chapel International at Spintex in Accra will come alive on Sunday, June 24, 2018 with spirit-filled song ministrations.

Gospel minister Joe Mettle, will lead a crop of outstanding gospel musicians in a time of worship and praise at 5:00 pm.

The programme will feature live stage performances from other artistes such as Uncle Ato (Ghana), Onos Ariyo (Nigeria), Areatha Anderson (UK), Luigi Maclean (Ghana), Simiane (France), among others.

Praiz Reloaded, which started seven years ago attracts audiences from the West African sub-region, USA, Canada, UK and other countries across the world.

Speaking to Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM’s ‘Traffic Avenue’ on Tuesday, the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ singer said he is looking forward to touching lives with the concert.

“We’re trusting God for a full auditorium and power, we are hoping that people won’t just say ‘it was great but where we have tangible manifestation of the blessing of God,” he said.

Tickets are available at Action Chapel bookshop, Reverb Studios in Dansoman, and also at all Vodafone retail shops in Accra and Tema,

Praiz Reloaded is also sponsored by Direct Savings & Loans, Dusk Capital, Holiday Inn Hotel, Jandel Limited and Ceejay Multimedia.

It is heavily supported by Vodafone and powered by Reverb Studios.

Joe Mettle is known for song like ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim,’ 'Medo Wo', 'Akokyem Nyame', Bo Noo Ni,’ 'Mensuro' and 'Turning Around.'

He has won several awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Africa Gospel Music Awards, Gospel Industry Awards, African Gospel Awards (UK), CCML Ghana Gospel Awards, Bass Awards and RIGA Awards (South Africa).

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana