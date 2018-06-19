I’ll Pick Acting Over Music Any Day – Lilwin

African actor, artist and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has said he cannot quit acting despite gaining grounds in the music.

LilWin has taken to music and has released a couple of songs. His music career was recently boosted by his nomination for an award at the 2018 VGMAs.

The actor who has established himself as the face of the local movie industry in an interview with Zylofon FM said “I got my fame through acting so I can’t leave my first love and clinch on to music because my songs are doing well.”

According to him, music fame only keeps artistes relevant when they have hit songs but acting in movies leave an indelible mark in the life of actors even when no more on screens.

Lil Win recently held a concert dubbed ‘Lil Win and Friends’ Salabash which was organized to climax the Muslim’s Eid ul Fitr celebration.

The show which went down as the most successful event ever to be held at the Kumasi City mall attracted over 107 thousand patrons.

The record-breaking event saw ameliorating performances from BET award-winner Stonebwoy, Keche, Kwaw Kese and a lot of Surprising artistes.

The biggest surprise of the night was not just about the performance of Kwaku Manu and Lilwin who upon all that has happened between the two of late, quashed away their differences and put up an amazing performance to the delight of the tumultuous crowd, but the number of patrons that thronged the event grounds.

He is one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana today and has appeared in scores of movies.