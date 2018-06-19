Shatta Wale Urges Fella Makafui To Fight “quack” bloggers

Shatta Wale has waded into the recent controversies surrounding young Ghanaian actress Fela Makafui.

In a post on Facebook, the 'Gringo' hit maker expressed his displeasure at how news on Fela's wine shop and the alleged sex tape has been reported by some bloggers.

He also asked actresses to stand up for the 'Yolo' actress and help fight bloggers who go about peddling falsehood about celebrities.

Dancehall King Shatta Wale

“Sometimes we should just stop making these bloggers dirty this country with lies. Fela Makafui should just get her career going .we support her and love harmonious sympathy for humanity. Ghanaians please pay no attention to these kwak [sic] fame seekers. Actresses should stand up for this fight. iit can be any of you women out there!!! Abore these bloggers ruff !! weh play dis ? #Zylofon,” he posted.

The wine shop brouhaha

Few days ago, some blogs reported that Fela Makafui's wine shop which supposedly was financed by her boyfriend had been shut down by the boyfriend.

The reports stated that the man took that decision because of the actress's recent lifestyle and lack of attention for their relationship.

The actress was said to have suddenly withdrawn attention for her boyfriend who rented her current three-bedroom house.

Fela in her wine shop

According to sources, they have been dating for the past five years.

However, a statement signed by her manager claimed there is an attempt to “divert the attention of people from the many national initiatives she undertakes with her foundation to put smiles on the face of the many people in Ghana.”

She has also explained that the shop was closed because she was relocating to a different shop.

The supposed sex tape

In the heat of wine shop issue, another story popped up; reports say a sex tape involving the actress has leaked.

Meanwhile, Fela has come out to state that she is not the one in the sex tape.

Fela Makafui first got into the limelight after starring in a television series called 'Yolo.'

Fela Makafui

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana