Fella Makafui Releases Snapshots To Tease Critics

Fast Ghanaian rising actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has posted a photo of her on Instagram to prove she is a strong lady who isn’t bothered by any negative news and shades thrown at her whatsoever.

The YOLO star was in the news yesterday about the closure of her Wine Shop located at East Legon by her angry Boyfriend and sponsor who secured the place for her.

It turned out that it was a fake news. According to her, she packed out because she is relocating to a different shop.

The YOLO actress further revealed that the landlord of her East Legon shop has increased the rent which she can not afford so she is moving to a new place.

Just today, the actress has shared a photo of her at her new office and wrote, *”Don’t be afraid. Just stand still and watch the LORD rescue you today. The Egyptians you see today will never be seen again. The LORD himself will fight for you. Just stay calm.” (?Exodus? ?14?:?13-14? NLT)”*.#daviespalace #aireepads #carnivalstrawberry #beautybyfellamakafui

Fella Oofice