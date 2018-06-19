1st July Finally Set As Republic Day Fashion Show

Organisers of the upcoming Republic Day Fashion Show are promising a night of awe and dazzle for the many fashion enthusiasts expected to converge at Restaurant TP in East Legon for the 1st July night fashion event.

In a special celebration to commemorate one of the most important days in Ghana’s history, Castle Modelling Agency, the event organiser, wants to showcase some world-class clothing designs from selected young and talented Ghanaian fashion designers, and highlight their stellar contributions to past and emerging fashion trends.

The night’s models will be styled with some of the finest designs from the carefully chosen designers for the show. It is supposed to be the best show yet, of its kind. Starting at 6:00 pm, the main runways event will last a couple of hours and then followed by a rap battling and salsa dance themed afterparty.

It is to be a night packed with activities to create a lasting impression on guests, and a fine way to spend the holiday night meeting friends, networking and indulging in the love of blissful fashion and glamour.

The tickets for the event are now on sale; going for GH₵ 30 for Regular and GH₵ 50 for VIP. To buy a ticket, please contact Derrick on +233 (0)50 733 3110, via WhatsApp or call.

Event: Republic Day Fashion Show

Date: 1st July 2018

Time: 6:00 pm

Venue: Restaurant TP, East Legon, American House, opposite UBA Bank

Tickets: GH₵ 30 for Regular, GH₵ 50 for VIP

Contact for Tickets: +233 (0)50 733 3110

Organiser: Castle Modelling Agency