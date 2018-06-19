Asempa FM Father’s Day Fun Fair: A.B Crenstil Excites Fans

Legendary highlife musician A.B Crenstil staged a brilliant live musical performance at the maiden edition of the Asempa FM's Father's Day fun fair held last Sunday at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group at Kokomemle in Accra.

The highlife legend mounted the stage with fire and was able to control the crowd, as he rocked music lovers with great love tunes that were hits in the 80s and 90s.

A.B Crenstil thrilled patrons for over an hour, performing back-to-back hit songs that got the patrons dancing and singing along.

It was a hilarious spectacle when the highlife legend treated the excited audience to some dance moves on stage.

A.B Crenstil performed some of his popular songs such as 'Juliana', 'Adwoa', 'Obeye Amawo', 'Mamen Dwen Mehu', 'Moses', 'Anadwo Fa Yi', amongst many others.

Attendees were treated to hot meal, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and danced to some good tunes of highlife music from A.B Crenstil.

Not only did fathers have fun, some also won gift items from sponsors of the event.