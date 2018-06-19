Shatta Wale Blasts Media Over Fella Makafui’s Alleged Sex Tape

Management of fast rising Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has come out to say that the lady in the sex tape is not the actress and have given some reasons to support their claim.

After the statement from the actress management, Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has reacted to the story encouraging the Actress to concentrate on her career and forget the negative stories been peddled about her in the public.

Shatta Posted, “Sometimes we should just stop making these bloggers dirty this country with lies …Fela Makafui should just get her career going .we support her and love harmonious sympathy for humanity..Ghanaians please pay no attention to these kwak fame seekers..Actresses should stand up for this fight …it can be any of you women out there!!! Abore these bloggers ruff !!weh play dis ? #Zylofon”- African dancehall king Shatta Wale said on Facebook concerning the trending fella Makafui’s alledged boyfriend brouhaha.