CUS Fashion Show: Vicky Zugah, Fiifi Coleman, Others As Ambassadors

Maxi Model Agency, the organisers of Change Ur Style fashion show has outdoored four (4) ambassadors for the maiden edition of its forthcoming event.

The ambassadors are Fiifi Coleman (Actor), Vicky Zugah (Actress), Kisa Gbekle (Actress) and Abena Moet (Radio Personality, Okay FM).

The ambassadors have expressed their excitement and commitment as they are keen and passionate about the event's objectives and concept.

Change Ur Style (CUS) an event slated for May 2019, is a unique platform that seeks to promote locally manufactured fashion products like fabrics, designs, and styles as well as the fashion and beauty industry players.

It ultimately seeks to deepen the national agenda of Ghana first.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Maxi Model Agency, Michael Cofie, Change Ur Style will have an online store called CUS App and will be available on google play for android and App store for IOS.

“I wish to call upon corporate bodies, organisations and individuals to come on board to support the initiative to drive a national agenda,” he said.

The launch of Change Ur style is scheduled for September, 2018.

The main programme which will be held in May next year, will take place at the West Hills Mall in Accra for two days.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana