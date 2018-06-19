Shatta Michy Reveals Her Best Sex Position

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy has disclosed her favorite sex position on GhOne’s TV Duvet as a guest.

Shatta Michy speaking on the relationship show, believed that most Ghanaian women do not want their men to know they are ‘spoilt’, so even if they want to have sex, “they pretend not to”.

She continued that, location do not count in sex as it can be done anywhere, anytime “in the bathroom, in the kitchen, in the bedroom, on the floor but if you want to explore then your backyard”.

Expounding further to her favorite sex position, Shatta Michy stated that, she’s a big fan of the cowgirl sex position,coital alignment technique and one up and to the delight of the hosts of the program detailed that with the cowgirl, the woman on top of the man riding him to sexual pleasure.