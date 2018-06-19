Fella Makafui Opens Up On Leaked Sex Tape Rumours

Young Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has reacted to a two-minute nude video which went viral Monday evening purported to be her and the ex-boyfriend who has been accused of shutting down the Fella Wine shop in Accra.

The video shows an unknown lady giving a mysterious guy a doggy style. According to rumour, the angry ex-boyfriend of the fast-rising actress released the 18+ video claiming that it was captured during one of their numerous sexcapades but Fella says she is not the individual in the video.

In a statement sent to Zionfelix.net and signed by the actress’ manager, Richmond Amofa-Sarpong, the leaked tape is said to be a pornographic video which can be found on several adult websites so the public should not believe the lady in it is his artiste. According to the management, Fella Makafui has no tattoo on her back which clearly tells that she is not the person in the leaked video.

LADY IN THE FAKE VIDEO NOT FELLA MAKAFUI

Our Attention has been drawn to a video circulating purported to be a sextape of Actress FELLA MAKAFUI with her Alleged Boyfriend.

Management wishes to inform her followers, friends and the general public that the Alleged Video in circulation is not FELLA MAKAFUI.

A careful look at the video shows clearly that;

• The Lady in the said video has a tattoo at the back of her waist. Which obviously doesn’t make her FELLA MAKAFUI who has no tattoo at the back of her waist.

• The Lady In the Video has no face and an indeed alleged angry boyfriend would have released a sextape with FELLA MAKAFUI’s Face to achieve his aim of destroying her rather than this faceless young lady who they might have thought have her back and shape like FELLA MAKAFUI but tried as much as possible to cover the lady’s tattoo with their logo in the video.

•The Lady has A medium Afro Hair which also vividly shows that she is not Actress FELLA MAKAFUI. FELLA MAKAFUI has always maintained a low cut hair or on very few times fixed long hairs. FELLA MAKAFUI has never had such a medium cut Afro.

• The Lady in the video also has a wrist band on both of her hands and close friends of Actress FELLA MAKAFUI Knows strongly her displeasure in wearing wrist bands. And will under no circumstance wear even just one.

• The Man In the video who is Alleged to be the Ex boyfriend of FELLA MAKAFUI indeed clearly shows the calculated efforts of evil minded persons to just destroy the hard won reputation of her because as a matter of records FELLA MAKAFUI has not had any relationship with any man who looked like the man in the video. And Close Friends of Actress FELLA MAKAFUI can bear true witness to this fact.

We are very much informed on the efforts made by some people to run down the personality of hardworking FELLA MAKAFUI and that they will do anything to destroy her brand.