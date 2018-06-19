Ac Don Drops Another Highlife Banger

Finally, Ghana's fastest rising highlife artist AC DON has officially dropped his much awaited highlife banger "ABRANTEPA".

Abrantepa is a song that talks about friends and their effect on the youth.

In Abrantepa, AC DON potrays to us the authentic highlife music we can relate to.

I'm loving this highlife banger by AC DON and I can say without fear and trembling that Abrantepa is an instant global hit.