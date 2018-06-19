Brains Behind Kasoa Massive Crowed Concert ‘Kasaval’ Revealed

Supreme Africa, an events company has held this year's edition of its street carnival at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The programme dubbed KASAVAL, took place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Kasoa Park.

Before the artistes took turns to mount the stage, there were rain showers for about 30 minutes but that did not drive the crowd away, neither did it stop those that had been waiting for the night, to come out from their homes to have fun.

The revelers on the night, enjoyed thrilling performances from Rudebwoy Ranking, Epixode, Jupita, J.Formula, Shana, Gazybwoy, Starface and other great performers.

Being the second edition of the programme, it has been described by some as the biggest and well-patronised event in the Central Region.

According to Supremo Jackson, CEO of Supreme Africa, “KASAVAL will go down in history as one of the region's greatest moments in terms of music concert.”

He said even though his team encountered some challenges in terms of logistics, they were thankful to God that they put together a successful show.

KASAVAL is an annual music event that is usually held to climax the Ramadan celebrations.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana