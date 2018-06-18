Wendy Shay Is Here To Take You On A Ride

The Uber Driver Hitmaker Wendy Shay is ready for the market and she seems to know her way around the Ghanaian music industry. Her recently released single Uber Driver is taking space all over the music industry and she is not ready to slow down at all.

Known in real life as Wendy Addo, afrobeats and afro pop are her genre of music. She has released this new promo images and yes she is ready to take the men on a wonderful ride.

Signed to RuffTown Records with is owned by Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame, this talented female is just what the industry needs.

Please be careful, don't watch them when you drive or else you might just crash. Watch her music video here as well if you have not seen it already. It has already clocked half a million views and still counting.

Facebook : Wendy Shay

Twitter : @WendyShayGH

Instagram : @wendyshayofficial