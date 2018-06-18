Jay Moore Drops Another Hit "Gyal Say"

Dancehall / Afrobeats Artiste "Jay Moore" Who had a Fantastic year last year with features from huge stars like, R2bees, L.A.X and Shizzi returns with his first official single of the year titled "Gyal Say" produced by Phantom.

Jay Republic / New Level Inc is thrilled to announce the new hit single from such a talented and melodic Artist.

"Gyal Say" by Jay Moore

MyNotJustOk Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/339437/jay-moore-gyal-say

SoundCloud Link: https://soundcloud.com/user-186195811/jay-moore-gyal-say