Zylofon Cash Kasaval: Massive Kasoa Crowd Join Concert

Last Friday, the Oduponkpehe Park at Kasoa came alive when some selected hiplife artistes thrilled music fans at an event dubbed 'Zylofon Cash Kasaval' to entertain music fans in and around Kasoa.

The musical concert attracted thousands of music fans from all walks of life, who danced their hearts out to music from some of the talented artistes.

The much-anticipated concert kicked off on a promising note, shaking the entire Kasoa township with dazzling performances from all the artistes billed for the event.

Some of the artistes who rocked the stage were Akoo Nana, Jupitar, Epixode, Rudeboy Ranking, Tinny, Eze and a host of others.

The event, which was organised to climax the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr for the people of Kasoa, also brought various Muslim communities on one platform to celebrate the breaking of the 30-day fast during the month of Ramadan.

The event was organised by Zylofon Cash, in collaboration with Supreme Africa, 3Million Entertainment and Money Making Movement.