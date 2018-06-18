Ohemaa Mercy To Thrill Accra Fans With ‘Tehilla Experience’

Ohemaa Mercy has announced that this year's edition of 'Tehillah Experience' will take place on Sunday, August 12 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Calvary Temple, Spintex road, in Accra.

This year's event dubbed 'His Name Is Jesus' has one of the American celebrated gospel artistes, Juanita Bynum, as the guest artiste.

The event which is free, according to the organisers, is aimed at celebrating the goodness of God throughout the year.

The 'Tehillah Experience' is being organised to provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

It is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life, who will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs from all the artistes billed for the show.

Ohemaa Mercy, who is also the headline artiste, will share the stage with distinguished gospel stars such as Moses OK, Elder Mireku, Ceccy Twum, Oware Junior, Cwesi Oteng, Akese Brempong and a host of others.

She is expected to thrill fans with most of her hit songs such as 'Aseda', 'Wofiri Mu', 'Thank You', 'Obeye', 'Edin Jesus, 'Ma De Me', 'Wobeye Kese', 'Adom Bi', 'Menmu', among others.

Twum Ampofo, husband and manager of Ohemaa Mercy, described the concert as an event designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people.

He added that gospel music lovers will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs come August 12 when Ohemaa Mercy leads the pack of gospel artistes for the free concert.

On her part, Ohemaa Mercy urged all to throng to the venue of the event for a wonderful experience.

By George Clifford Owusu