Celebrity Fanzone To Hold 2nd Edition Of Town Hall Meeting At Presec

Award-wining TV Show, Celebrity Fanzone will hold its second edition of the campus town hall meeting at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon on 22nd June, 2018 at 4pm prompt.

The event which is being hosted by; Chantelle Asante, Akosua Hanson and Jessica Opare-Saforo will engage the youth on social issues related to gender disparity, human rights and peer pressure.

The town hall meeting is expected bring together students on campus and a guest speaker, Dr. Senyo Miswame who will focus on the main theme; ‘A Step into Manhood.’

Celebrity Fanzone is recognized as the leading platform for discussing relevant social issues affecting people in Ghana and also around the world. The inaugural edition of the town hall meeting was held at the Wisconsin University.

Celebrity Fanzone airs on GH One TV, Saturdays at 9pm.

The second edition of the town hall meeting is powered by Celebrity Fanzone, Nivea and AE Media.