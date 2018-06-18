Gabby Otchere-Darko lauds 2018 TV3’s Talented Kids Winner

Samuel Owusu

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has endorsed the unique rap talent of Samuel Owusu, winner of the 2018 edition of TV3‘s Talented Kids reality show.

The lawyer and media personality described Samuel as a “more than huge talent” when he took to social media over the weekend to pour his heart out about the young rapper.

Samuel exhibited amazing skills to beat several others to emerge winner of the ninth edition of Talented Kids.

The rapper, who draws inspiration from Sarkodie, has proven to be the best among his pals with consistent thrilling performances throughout the contest.

He has great voice clarity, punch lines, attitude and high stage presence.

Everyone is talking about his style and reports say he was the only finalist who has got more than 700,000 views in totality for his videos uploaded by TV3's Facebook page.

Gabby shared on his Facebook a video from one of Samuel's performances during the reality show, where he got standing ovation from the judges. Samuel detailed Ghana’s political history with particular attention to various presidents.

The way he went about it amazed those who watched the video, including Gabby, who is also a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“This chap, Samuel Owusu, is more than a huge talent. He is it! Hope he gets the right management, guidance, discipline and exposure to be it,” Gabby added in a comment accompanying the video.