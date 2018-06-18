Wizkid, Campbell Walk For Dolce & Gabanna 

Wizkid made his debut on the runway as he walked the runway for Dolce & Gabanna in Milan, Italy on Saturday.

The Starboy and Tinie Tempah served as models during the Dolce & Gabanna Spring 2019 fashion show on Saturday.

The Nigerian superstar walked the runway in a jewellery-adorned black and gold ensemble, as well as a diamond encrusted mask.

Wizkid's hit song, 'Soco', played in the hall as other models walked the runway.

The 'Soco' singer was pictured backstage with Naomi Campbell and Tempah before stepping out to stride in Dolce & Gabanna glory.

Naomi Campbell, who did a takeover on the fashion house's Instagram page, shared behind-the-scenes clips before they both hit the runway, along with Tempah.