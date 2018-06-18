Baby Blanche Reveals Her Greatest Regret

Some showbiz personalities turn to abandon their previous relationships when they become popular due to changes in lifestyle and what they tag as 'new standards'.

That appears to be the case of actress Baby Blanche and her ex-boyfriend, even though she would not openly disclose why she abandoned her boyfriend, who she said, was good to her.

According to her, she had to quit the relationship because she was not proud of dating him.

“Acting makes me extremely happy and makes me get random favours… even in my relationship it has helped me. It has helped in the sense that my ex-boyfriend was so fascinated about the fact that I am a star. He couldn't just get over me. The mere fact that he knows I am in the limelight, he gave me some special treatment. He became an ex-boyfriend because I left him. He didn’t leave me. It wasn't working for me. For me, what I wanted from him wasn't working,” she told NEWS-ONE.

“And I don't regret leaving him. I seriously don't. Even though he was good to me, I wish I didn't date him. That's it. I can't explain everything but he is not somebody I am proud I dated,” she also stated.

“But it's OK. He is a good person. He treated me right but..,” she added.

Baby Blanche didn't mention the name of her ex-lover but revealed that he fell in love with her after her role in her first major movie titled 'Love & Sex'.

“My ex-boyfriend fell in love with me because of my role in that movie and he still can't get over it. Even though I played a role of a prostitute …he said he saw some innocence in me behind the role,” she revealed.

“I won't talk about my current relationship status. Whether single or dating, I won't talk,” the actress added.

Baby Blanche started acting in 2008 after high school and has since featured in a number of Ghanaian movies. Among her movie credits are 'Rhapsody of Love', 'Love & Sex', 'Hot Fork', 'Adult Only', 'My Sister', 'Sons of Satan' and 'Hotel Babylon'.