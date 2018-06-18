Fella Makafui Breaks Silence Over Wine Shop Closure

Actress, Fella Makafui, has reacted to reports going round that her boyfriend has shut down a liquor shop he opened for her.

According to multiple sources, the Accra-based boyfriend of the actress is upset over her recent lifestyle and lack of attention for their relationship.

The actress is reported to have suddenly withdrawn attention for the boyfriend, whom she has dated for some five years now, even though he rented her current three-bedroom apartment for her.

But reacting to the rumours, Fella said she was only relocating her “East Legon” shop because her landlord had increased the rent beyond her affordability level.

She noted that her landlord has increased the rent from GH₵ 400 to GH₵ 1000 and because she could not afford, the best decision was for her to relocate, hence the closure of the shop.