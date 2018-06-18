Rosemond Brown Names Men Who Have Bonked Her

Kumawood actress and Instagram queen, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has mentioned more than 24 men who have slept with her ever since graduating from Senior High School (SHS) at age 16.

Prominent among them is a Sugar Daddy who sponsored her stay in Accra, one Agbe based in Suhum, Rashid, Emmanuel Narh who rents and sells cars, Fred Amugi and Prince Yawson among others.

She disclosed on the Delay Show monitored by MyNewsGH.com, despite being brought from Suhum by her sugar daddy, she kept seeing another person and kept living with the same person.

“At age 29, I have slept with 24 men aside those I have mentioned. They have helped me. All the men who come your way will not help you for free. I use protection during sexual escapes with them but not all the time”, she revealed.

According to her, she gave in to the sexual advances of Prince Yawson otherwise known as Waakye and Fred Amugi because they both promised to nurture her in her acting career but they both failed to fulfill their part of the bargain.

MyNewsGh.com, in order to ascertain the truth, however, reached out to the two veteran actors in separate instances and they categorically denied having anything to do with her.