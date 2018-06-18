Video: Nadia Buari Finally Reveals Father Of Her 4 Kids

After keeping her relationship and family away from the media for some time, Ghanaian actress has finally let the cat out of the bag.

The Ghanaian actress has in an Instagram post on Father’s Day, revealed the identity of her children and 'baby daddy.’

In the post, she stated that she has had four children in three years.

She also used the day to appreciate the love of her 'Mr Right', who she claims has been seeing for the past 10 years.

Nadia also shared a video of her family.



Read the full post below:

My dearest… Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship.

Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls.

Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl.

And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world.

Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes – you have always had an air of geniality which you've never lost.

This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children.

I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years.

My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father's Day baby!

With all my love,

Nadia!

Nadia’s twins and the rumours

In 2015, reports had it that Nadia had given birth to twin. However, the soruces including her father Alhaji Sidiku Buari declined to disclose where excatly she was at the time.

It was also not clear who the father of her babies was but some had speculated it could be Nigerian actor Jim Iyke who proposed to Nadia Buari in 2014 during his reality show, Jim Iyke Unscripted.

Nadia Buari has starred in movies such as ‘The Return of Beyonce,’ ‘Set Apart,’ ‘Mummy’s Daughter’ and ‘Single and Married.’

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana