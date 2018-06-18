Richy Rymz Drops Official Video Of “Do Dat Tin” Ft. Ms Forson

Phoenix Records artiste Richy Rymz has finally released the already anticipated hit single titled ‘Do that tin’ with Rufftwon record’s Ms Forson.

The party song has some invigorating jam that will spews listeners into a mood of elation. It is undoubtedly a strict feel-good vibe that will resonate with the current trend for music lovers.

Ms Forson, the lady touted as one of the replacements to late Dancehall sensation, Ebony Reigns added a good feel of her voice the music.

And in the video, graced it with her ‘physical assets’. And oh, Richy Rymz getting to the end of the video slapped that big ‘tundra’ -Watch to the end;