Guru Breaks Silence On “Beef” With Charter House

Maradona Yeboah Adjei known by his stage name Guru has stated that award snub by Charter House over the years has rather encouraged him to put in more effort into his music.

Guru, who has sparred with Charter House over awards snub in the past insisted that there is no way he is ‘beefing’ with Charter House as a body.

He told Mikki Osei Berko on the ‘After Hours’ show on TV3: “I cannot have any problem with Charter House but my fans are disappointed. I can only work harder. They [Charter House] rather inspire me a lot.”

The NKZ Music CEO also complained about the music structures in the country and hailed Zylofon music label for the investment in the entertainment industry.

“There should be a system guiding music in Ghana. There are structures but as to whether it is working that is another issue.”

“If we get two additional organisations such as Zylofon, the music industry will be very competitive and vibrant.”

Check out the full interview:

