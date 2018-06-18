Nadia Buari Shares Top Secret Behind Her 10-Year Relationship

Actress Nadia Buari has revealed that she is a mother of four children.

According to the actress, not only is she a mother of four girls, she has also been with the father of her kids for 10 years.

Nadia Buari, who has managed to keep her private life out of the public’s eye, made the revelation in a post on Sunday, June 17, as the world marked Fathers' Day.

She gave the world a glimpse of her family and particularly, the father of her girls even though she did not give out his name.

In the post, the actress said, she gave birth to twins in 2015 and in February 2017, she welcomed the third girl. She gave birth to her fourth baby girl in January 2018.

Read her post below:

“My dearest... Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship.

"Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls.

Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl.

"And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world.

Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes - you have always had an air of geniality which you’ve never lost.

"This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children.

"I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years.

My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father’s Day baby!

"With all my love,

Nadia!”



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA