We have invested 1.7 million into the Film industry -Zylofon Arts Fund (Video)

Director of Communication for the Zylofon Arts Fund, Frank Kwabena Owusu has revealed that an approximate amount of Gh¢1,700,000.00 from the fund has been invested into the Ghanaian movie industry.

Speaking at the launch of the maiden edition of Ghana International Film Week, Mr. Frank Kwabena Owusu popularly known as Franky 5 elaborated that the Zylofon Arts Fund is a Non-Governmental Organization which mobilizes funding for the creative arts industry as part of its operations.

He further mentioned that for the past three months their attention has been driving towards the Film industry which inspired them to sponsor the Ghana Film Week with Gh¢25,000.00 worth of gold coins yearly, which will be given to veterans in the film industry.

"We believe this will go a long way to put an insurable mark in the minds of our veteran actors and actresses who are out of business now because of their age and health issues in order to let them feel a sense belonging towards the industry".

The Director of Communication also added that Zylofon Arts Fund will add a citation to the Gold coin in memory of their commitment and service to the nation as a symbol for generations to come.

In a separate chat with the organizers of Ghana Film Week, they confirmed to attractivemustapha.com that the Zylofon Arts Fund sponsorship package is intended to last for five years.

Attractivemustapha.com