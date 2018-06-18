Lucky Mensah, Van Vicker, others Appointed To Boost Volta Tourism

The Tourism and Culture Ministry is garnering support from some showbiz personalities to promote the tourism in the Volta Region.

The celebrities, including actor Van Vicker, highlife musician Lucky Mensah and rapper Edem are to leverage their social media presence to promote the sites in the Volta Region.

The group spent the weekend together with the sector Minister, Catharine Afeku, visiting sites of attraction region.

Mrs Afeku, in an interview with Citi News, said new media could play a significant role in rallying interest for local tourism.

The Tourism Minister interacting with an official from the tourism ministry

She said the celebrities, with their large following, can help shape thoughts on the importance of the sites.

Van Vicker told Citi News how exciting the trip has been but expressed concerns about the deplorable conditions of the roads that lead to the sites.

“We need to progress… I thought there would have been much improvement but it’s about the same or deteriorated. But moving forward, we can do good.”

–

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citinewsroom.com/Ghana