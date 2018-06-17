Stonebwoy Suprises His Wife

Information reaching us is that the Bhim Nation boss, Livingstone Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has bought a new house worth $500,000 for his wife.

The fully furnished house is located in one of the richest suburbs in Ghana, Trasacco Valley, and from what we gathering the house shares a fence with one of the richest former Black Stars players.

Our sources confirmed that Stonebwoy made $495,000 cash payment to the real estate agent to own the magnificent building and considering how Stonebwoy has been on top of his game this past year, the mount is not something above the reach of the reigning Dancehall artist of the year.

Stonebwoy’s wife, Doctor Louisa Ansong Satekla married Stonebwoy in a beautiful but private wedding ceremony in Accra. They now have a beautiful baby daughter they named Catherine-Jidula Tumin Satekla. She was named after Stonebwoy’s late mother.

Since this month is the first wedding anniversary of Stonebwoy and Louisa, we have been reliably informed this is the anniversary gift for Louisa from the Bhim Nation Boss.