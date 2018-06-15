Lekzy Decomic To Join Asempa FM with “Bɔkɔɔ Deɛ” Radio Comedy Show

Ghana’s hub of talk and hot issues; Asempa Fm 94.7 just got better with the introduction of a late night radio comedy show hosted by prince of ghana comedy Lekzy Decomic dubbed “Bokoor Di3”

“Bɔkɔɔ Deɛ” is prepared to serve listeners with the best trending issues in a satiric way starting Friday 15th June 2018 and every other Friday. Host of the show, Lekzy Decomic will be accompanied by two guests who will be having opposing views during the satiric arguments.

Speaking to Lekzy Decomic about the new program, he said, “Bɔkɔɔ deɛ which means how are you, is to provide people with the humor option on radio that will help them ease stress and boost their moods after a long week. He further added “The radio waves serve little comedy, hence the quest to serve listeners with hot issues that happended over the week in a funny way.

You can’t afford to miss this hilarious 1 hour program coupled with perfect selection of home bred music.

Bɔkɔɔ Deɛ starts this Friday on Asempa FM June 15, 2018 and every other Friday from 9:30pm – 10:30pm.

By http://www.odarteyghnews.com