New: DJs & Dancers Category Announced By AFRIMA

All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in partnership with the African Union Commission, has introduced four new award categories to its award ceremony.

The new categories include slots for DJs, dancers and artistes in the diaspora.

This is to enjoin inclusiveness and expand the playing field in the awarding process for African music and creative professionals who have begun to send in their entries for the fifth AFRIMA edition on the online submission portal that opened on Friday, May 25 to commemorate the 2018 Africa Day.

AFRIMA categories are divided into two— continental and regional categories.

The continental category rewards African artistes in various music genres and forms ranging from pop, hip-hop, inspirational, jazz, electro, DJ and more, while the regional category celebrates the outstanding achievements of African artistes within their specific region of origin.

African DJ of the year, best African dance/choreography, African lyricist/rapper of the year and best African artiste in diaspora all fall under the continental category.

In addition, the best African artiste in diaspora is dedicated to artistes with African roots/origin who practise their craft in the international music industry and have prominence and renowned on the international music stage. The artiste's music style could either be in the traditional or contemporary forms of expression.