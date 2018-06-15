Ghana International Film Week Launched (Videos)

Organizers of Ghana International Film Week MKON Media today launched the maiden edition of International Film Week and Ghana Film honors at the Maxlot Hotel in Accra.

The event was attended by top personalities and head of the various Associations in the Creative Arts industry including Film Producers Association president Augustine Abbey popularly called Idikoko, Samuel Gyandoh president of Film Crew Association, president of women in Creative Arts, The Director of Communications and Special Projects of the Musicians Union of Ghana ( MUSIGA), Ahuma Ocansey popularly known as Daddy Bosco among others.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ola Michael who is part of the organizers said that in 2014, a plan was hatched to bring the industry together. "There was a plan to make one huge program, a gathering where everyone could be present to tackle challenges and have solutions for them, but due to their inability to get sponsorship coupled with disunity in the industry we couldn't continue".

According to him, the festival which will begin on 23rd and end on 30th June will have industry people involve themselves in clean-up exercises in 4 main regions across the country and also an open forum with the minister to find out from the minister what she has been doing.

He added that ten veterans will be honored with Gh¢25,000 worth of Gold and citation sponsored by the Zylofon Arts Fund.

President of Film Producers Association, Idikoko in his speech affirmed that events like Ghana Film Festival play a crucial role in the development of the movie industry and that the various conventions around diverse topics which form part of the festival will allow for introspection And analysis of the issues affecting the industry.

In a separate chat with Attractivemustapha.com, he advised the organizers to also consult experienced industry people periodically for ideas and strategies to help sustain the event for the benefit of the industry.

