Guru Explains His Sudden Break From Music

Nana Yaw Adjei Maradona, known in showbiz as Guru has disclosed the reason for his seeming absence from the music scene.

According to him, he has not been active in music for some time now because he has been busy working on artistes he signed onto his NKZ record label.

He told Graphic Showbiz that putting resources together to see his signees: Singlet, Wutah and King Paluta get on their feet, required that he laid low for a while.

“We wanted to tell Ghanaians that the rumours were over and that the Wutah group was coming back. In this regard, the NKZ team had to push in a lot for Wutah to stand and I am glad we did. AK 47 and Bronya were massive hits and we are glad our hard work paid off in the end,” he said.

He further explained that to achieve good results he his management decided to push one artiste at a time, hence the decision to concentrate on Wutah.

Guru also stated that even though he is the boss of the label, it is the NKZ team that decides on which artistes to project at a particular point in time.

The 'Lapaz Toyota' rapper who released his latest song, 'Bad Guys' on Monday, has in the past, released hit songs like 'Alkayida,' 'Karoake,' 'Amen,' 'Azonto Boys' and 'Problem.'

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana