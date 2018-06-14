E.L Drops Another Banger “Wosa” feat. Joey B

After several weeks of rumours and speculations, rapper and record producer E.L has finally confirmed with a new potential banger, titled “Wosa”.

The V.O Nation record label frontman kickstarted the year with a couple of bangers including “Joy”, “Ayeyi”, “Yaa Wor”, “De Plug” and “Pum Pum”.

A few weeks ago, he was rumoured to have hit the studio his longtime collaborator Joey B. Now, it’s confirmed.

The latest track “Wosa” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats single targeted at parties, clubs and the streets.

E.L recruited “Koko” hitmaker, Pee On Da Beat, for the production of “Wosa”.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

Souncloud: https://soundcloud.com/elrepgh/wosa-el-feat-joey-b