I Have Dead Goat Syndrome – Delay Jabs Critics

Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso known as Delay has said that her success in the creative arts industry is owed to the fact that she does not make negativity get to her.

In her opening remarks during Sunday’s show where she interviewed Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar, Delay, as she is popularly known, made it clear that, she is used to insults and is not scared by any controversies.

“As for hearsay, bloggers putting out negative stories, the insults etc, I am used to it. The reason is that, it comes with the job I do, controversy is in the nature of creativity, if it matters, it will generate controversies.

“And I like controversies because, the more controversial it gets, the more interesting it gets, I am not scared of controversies at all. Sister Afia Delay, I have the courage to face it and I’m swift enough to go through them as well,” she said.

It’s no surprise for Delay to say this because she’s one personality who has endured a lot of negativity in our showbiz industry.

She has seen it all; from criticisms about her shows, public breakups with her friends (Afia Schwarzenegger, Tornado, Vicky Zugah), insults and accusations from guests to other controversies but according to her she is unmoved by it all.