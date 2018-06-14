Yvonne Okoro Reveals The Bad Side Of Acting In Ghana

Yvonne Okoro has reiterated her call on actors not to take acting as a full-time job, and her reason is that the movie industry is not only gradually collapsing but acting does not pay in Ghana.

She made the comment when she was speaking on Atuu's Show hosted by Abeiku Santana.

“There should be something aside acting you can perfect at. Acting does not fetch money in Ghana right now. Compared to Nigeria where they have over 20 cinemas and a larger population as well, a good movie can sell in all cinemas and make huge sums of money, it is not so in Ghana. I'd advise these up-and-coming actors to go to school, get a constant paying job and maybe do acting for the passion of it,” she indicated.

According to Yvonne, the current movie industry in Ghana is faced with unsolved challenges.

“The movie industry now does not have enough producers and finance. It's all because there's no money in the industry lately. The actors and actresses have now turned into producers, which shouldn't be so.”

The 33-year-old actress cited herself as an example, saying she is also a real estate developer; a job she learned from her father. Aside that, she is also a law student at MountCrest University College.