David Oscar, Sammy B Others To Rock Sundown Live Concert On June 17

The much-anticipated Sundown Live reggae concert is expected to come off this Sunday, 17 June at the Dansoman King Solomon Gardens.

The biggest reggae event which has successfully make waves in the past year’s will Sunday bring the reggae vibes to the people of Dansoman and its environs.

The show will host one of Ghana’s top reggae performers like the Do Nation boss David Oscar and the ever-blazing Sammy B.

The program will, as usual, give free entry to women and children plus a cocktail party just to give their fans a memorable event.

David Oscar And Sammy B