Ghanaian Gospel C.D. Sold At $2,000 In Toronto-Canada

A compact disk [C.D.] which contains ten [10] Ghanaian praises songs “NKUNIMDIE” for the first time was sold at two thousand Canadian dollars [$2,000].

Another C.D. which also contains ten [10] Ghanaian worship songs [HEAVEN REJOICE] was also sold at two thousand Canadian dollars $2,000, whiles the third C.D. sold at one thousand five hundred Canadian Dollars $1,500.

The occasion was the launching of the fourth and fifth gospel albums of praises and worship songs composed by Ghanaian Prophetess Mrs. Vida Owusu Mabuah at the Christ Redeemer Church in Toronto-Canada recently.

Mrs. Vida Owusu Mabuah, who is based in Toronto, recently urged Christians to take their prayers to a different level with praises and worship songs every morning and evening and not only constantly pray for their wants from God.

The lady Prophetess, observed that when people praise and worship God much of their time, it moves God in heaven to deliver the wants of his worshipers which he knows forehand.

Based on that, the Ghanaian lady Prophetess composed those praises and worship songs as a key for Christians to use to open heaven gates for God to be glorified and in return deliver on his promises to his people.

Earlier on, Madam Lucy Crentsil who steered affairs appealed to the Ghanaian Community to support the work of numerous Ghanaian musicians in Canada and America to flourish.

“Please play our songs, please listen to the message. We love you so please support our work which won’t be one sided foreign songs” she appealed.

She assured that Ghanaian gospel praises and worship songs are songs that will lift the souls of Christian worshipers and also comfort their spirits to live lives that will praise God.”

Elder Appiah Kubi who officially launched the C.D. advised Ghanaian musicians based in Canada and America to always promote their work by singing their songs at events and leave the singing and promotion of other songs to their composers.

He quizzed, “How can you ask people to buy your C.Ds of songs whiles you sing and promote other composers songs at events?”

The launching was well attended by Ghanaian gospel musicians based in Greater Toronto Area [GTA] such as Kwabena Boateng, Ama Bonsu and many others who have albums to their credit.