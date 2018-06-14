Rosemond Brown Admits Sleeping With Top Two Ghanaian Actors

Kumawood Actress Rosemond Brown has revealed the names of people she has slept with in the movie industry.

According to the instagram queen, she has slept with Fred Amugi and Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, two of Ghana's veteran actors.

Akuapem Poloo as Rosemond is popularly known made the stunning revelation in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh. The video, YEN.com.gh understands, is a fresh episode of the Delay Show which will be aired on the coming weekend.

In the video, the host of the show is heard asking Rosemond that “apart from Fred Amugi and Waakye which other man have you slept with in the movie industry?"

After giggling for some time, Rosemond who looked a bit confused by the question looked at Delay for some minutes and responded: "they are the only people I’ve slept with."

Rosemond has quickly risen to fame within the last few months under some very controversial circumstances.

Coming across as someone who will do anything to remain in the news, Rosemond has done everything from being controversial in her fashion sense and statements to picking fights with other celebrities.

Rosemond is on record to have warned stated that she will gladly agree if Shatta Wale asked her for a one-night stand.

It will be recalled that Delay herself suffered an attack from Rosemond when she cancelled an earlier scheduled interview with her. With such knack for controversy, it should not surprise anyone if Rosemond is just making this claim up to stay in the news.

But even if they were true, it may well have been an attempt by her to get popular in the industry.