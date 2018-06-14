Guru Urges Gov’t To Invest In Creative Arts Industry

In Ghana, the entertainment industry hardly gets recognized for it works, and investors find the industry to be less lucrative hence they shun the prospect of investing.

However, it seems like the tide has changed regarding the entertainment business since its members are making strides towards putting Ghana on the map.

One media house franticly making efforts to ensure that Ghana’s entertainment industry becomes vibrant is Zylofon Media.

Ghanaian rapper and one of the most successful artist in the country, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, porpulary known as 'Guru' has congratulated Zylofon media for a good job done, stating they are exactly what the industry needs.

“Entertainment has brought us a lot of fame even though we put more money in football, Zylofon media has all-round entertainment signed artists and needs more support,” he said in an interview.

'Guru' stated that, Ghana has a lot of entertainment personalities in the country and is time to put them on the map – “we should invest more in creative arts than football”.

It seems the rapper is in full support of the move and the hard work Zylofon Media is pumping into the Ghanaian music industry.

He also called on the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts to liaise with the Chiefs to secure a land for the construction of a entertainment facilities in the area.