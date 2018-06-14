modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | Music News

Bisa Kdei Drops Official Video Of ‘Asew’ Ft Mic Flammez

Bisa Kdei makes the video for his latest party starter song dubbed "Asew" available to the public.

In the video, Bisa Kdei who acts as a broke guy falls in love with this rich, young and beautiful lady, and for Bisa Kdei to be liked by the girls father is something we all need to watch.

"Asew" which features Togolese rapper Mic Flammez in English means "In-law".

The video casts Bisa Kdei's alleged girlfriend and Quophi Laine, who acted as Bisa Kdei's in-law.

Very short and simple, the video was directed by Takyi Natives.

