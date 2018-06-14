William Asiedu Condemns Blakofe Over Social Media Rage

President of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG), William Asiedu says that though Blakofe’s concerns at the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) are genuine, the medium she chose was wrong.

Oheneba Akua Manfo, popularly known as Akua Blakofe in a Facebook post confirmed her resignation at the end of May citing some irregularities at the company.

She accused the CEO of the GTDC Kwadwo Antwi of failing to live up to the office’s mandate and preferring to travel rather than work.

However, William Asiedu told Hitz News @ 1, “I think and I thought then that Blakofe had a lot to say, and she was right in what she was saying, but I am not too sure about the way she went about it”

The journalist was of the opinion that in such a corporate organization, the resigned deputy CEO should have followed the right procedures to be heard.

“If you’re in an organization and you have issues, there are structures”, he told Daniella Adu Asare.

William Asiedu also thinks that there is nothing wrong with the CEO Kwadwo Antwi travelling often.

According to him, “he has to travel to see what’s happening on the ground, for him to come back and put his notes together, to get the right things done”.

He suggests that lack of communication is rather the company’s bane.

Meanwhile, the latest on Akua Blakofe is that she has left the country for the UK.

In a lengthy letter written by the former GTDC Deputy CEO, she stated that Ghana will never progress with the current level of corruption and greed. In a post being widely shared on social media, she reportedly vowed never to come back to Ghana, asking Ghanaians to ‘take their country’.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare