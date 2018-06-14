I Will Battle Sarkodie If… - Flowking Stone

A rap battle between Flowking Stone and Sarkodie is an experience lovers of rap music have been yearning for ever since the two acts started boasting of their supremacy in the industry.

The urge to see the two lock horns in a lyrical competition was further heightened when Flowking Stone decided to feature Sarkodie on his ‘Fire Bon Dem’ remix together with Shatta Wale.

Though the member of the defunct music group, Bradez, planned to use the collaboration as a means of bringing unity among rap lovers, it turned out that the song rather intensified the debate over who was the best rapper in Ghana.

With the Tema-based rapper laying claim to the title, ‘King Sark’ and the Kumasi-based act also laying claim to the title ‘Flow King Stone’, many have agreed that the only way of determining the true King is by organizing a rap battle between the two.

Flowking Stone in an interview with JoyNews’ Maxwell Amoofia was initially not enthused about the idea of a battle.

“I think I am too matured for a battle… I have been doing battles since I was a kid I have done battles all my life…” he said.

However, he bought into the idea on condition that the event will be fully funded with competitors walking away with financial rewards.

“If it is a staged one which will bring us money…that one I can do that. That one is a matured battle,” Flowking said.

The rapper is currently promoting his song titled ‘One Love’ featuring singer, Adina.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Maxwell Amoofia