Asamoah Gyan Hints Fans Of New Music Collabo

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has hinted on collaborating with a number of artists to solidify his stay in the music industry.

The footballer who is passionate about developing his music career made this revelation after performing the tune ‘Dirty Enemies’ for the first time with Stonebwoy.

'We've got a lot of music coming up, and I have a single set to be released soon so Ghanaian should watch out,' he said.

He added that music is his passion even though he is a professional footballer.

Watch the video below:

