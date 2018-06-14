BIOKEZ releases new single GWARA GWARA featuring CABUM

Biokez, the multi-talented Nigerian-born artist rapidly winning the hearts of many Ghanaians, is set to release his new music video for his song “gwaragwara,” on Thursday June 7. The club banger song, which features rapper and music producer, Cabum, was released earlier in the year.

The song has garnered a lot of attention in the quest to inspire a new dancing trend, a trend the artist refers to as the “gwara gwara” dance.

The music video is set to premiere on GH One’s music show Rhythms Live hosted by Regina Van-Helvert. Fans of the show who wouldn’t mind shaking a limp or two, should stay glued to their TV screens starting by 1: 30PM, to catch a glimpse of the video. “I’m excited to get people up on their feet with this video. The “gwara gwara” dance is almost infectious and simple when you watch the video and get a hang of it,” Biokez said.

After releasing his "Marry you" single last year inspired by a love-crush on music icon Efya, Biokez teamed up with the “dodoodo” hit-maker Cabum, to tap into his unique rap style that he believed complimented the fast tempo to the new song.

This video is the first from Biokez and will be available on all major platforms where music can be found. He is set to release other new songs featuring other top artists in the music industry. The new video was directed produced by VGMA best director nominee Esianyo Kumodzi