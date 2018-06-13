D-Black Reacts To Disrespect Comment

Rapper Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, has rubbished reports he said actor John Dumelo and radio presenter, Abeiku Santana are not better than any of the appointed tourism ambassadors of Ghana.

D-Black downplayed reports circulating on several online portals that he has jabbed radio presenter, Abeiku Santana and actor, John Dumelo.

According to the rapper, when the question was posed to him concerning the inability of the Creative Arts Council to sign the two industry players as tourism ambassadors, he maintained that politicisation in the entertainment industry should be shunned.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, D-Black explained that, the mere fact that Dumelo and Santana were not part of the ambassadors, doesn’t mean they will never be included.

He added that entertainers in the industry are to help create a positive image for the country, therefore, Abeiku and Dumelo are deemed to be included since they are already ambassadors in their individual capacities.

“Creative arts made their selection; we are not politicians, just entertainers. I never said that and let me clarify to clear the air. We are just helping the country. It’s the job of the ministry if they think you can be on their agenda then why not," he stressed.

D-Black noted that “I wouldn’t be surprised if they are added. I know John Dumelo and Abeiku have really helped the industry. I think they are good fits. I think they’ve made a greater contribution…”