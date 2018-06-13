Medikal Goes “Mad” At Actress

Rapper Medikal has asked Kumawood actress, Rosemond Brown to apologise to him over her recent claims that he “nearly raped her”.

The actress, in a video, asked Medikal to stop harassing her because she has a “sweet” boyfriend, claiming that Medikal “nearly raped” her after she rejected his proposals.

Sister Deborah and Medikal

“Leave me alone. I don’t love you. This is my sweetheart, Kobby. Please allow me to enjoy life. Deborah is beautiful, stay with her…” she pleaded with Medikal.

Rosemond Brown

But reacting to the allegations, Medikal asked the actress to issue an apology since her “fake” comments were demeaning to his brand.

Speaking on Neat FM, the rapper confirmed that he met Rosemond Brown at a nightclub and had a few exchanges with her but denied ever attempting to rape her.

He has, therefore, urged the Kumawood actress to retract her statements and be cautious about what she says on social media.

“I know that she’s crazy. Like she says her mind, like she’s open-minded and all but honestly, I was very hurt when I saw that video…obviously, it can end up tarnishing my image”, the “Adwee Ba” hitmaker noted.